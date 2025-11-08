Packers' Savion Williams: Back at practice Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (foot) was a limited participant at practice Friday.
Williams missed practice Thursday with a foot injury, so his activity Friday represents a step in the right direction ahead of Monday's game versus the Eagles. Even so, he'll likely have to practice in full Saturday to avoid getting tagged with an injury designation when Green Bay publishes its last practice report of the week.
