Williams took the field for 12 of the Packers' 64 snaps on offense and finished with a one-yard carry and an eight-yard touchdown reception on his lone target in Sunday's 35-25 win over the Steelers. He also returned four kickoffs for 97 yards.

Williams' touchdown grab -- the first of his career -- came with 8:48 remaining in the third quarter and helped cut the Green Bay deficit to two points before the Packers ran away with the game in the fourth quarter. A 2025 third-round pick out of TCU, Williams boasts a big frame (6-foot-4, 222 pounds) and excellent size-adjusted athleticism (4.48-second 40-yard dash time), but he looks set to remain a situational player on offense during his rookie season. Instead, Williams is more likely to offer his biggest weekly contributions on kickoff returns, where he's averaging 25.6 yards per runback through seven games.