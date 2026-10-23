Williams (ankle) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

A knee injury limited Williams' practice participation all week, but he's done enough to avoid an injury tag for Sunday's NFC North showdown. The second-year pro made his 2026 debut against the Cowboys in Week 8, when he caught all four of his targets for 32 yards and added two carries for nine yards in a 23-13 win for the Packers. Williams figures to operate as Green Bay's WR3 behind Christian Watson and Matthew Golden.