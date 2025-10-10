Williams (groin) does not carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Bengals, Wes Hodklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

A groin injury limited Williams in practice all week, but the rookie third-rounder has been cleared to play in Sunday's home contest. He logged three catches on a many targets for 22 yards while adding one kick return for 24 yards during the Packers' Week 4 tie to the Cowboys.