Packers' Savion Williams: Cleared to play Cincinnati
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (groin) does not carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Bengals, Wes Hodklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
A groin injury limited Williams in practice all week, but the rookie third-rounder has been cleared to play in Sunday's home contest. He logged three catches on a many targets for 22 yards while adding one kick return for 24 yards during the Packers' Week 4 tie to the Cowboys.
