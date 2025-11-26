Williams (foot) did not participate in Tuesday's walkthrough practice.

Williams has opened the week with back-to-back DNPs due to a lingering foot injury, though Monday's session was an estimate, as the Packers didn't hold a practice. The rookie third-rounder has been managing a foot injury since early November, and with the Packers playing Thanksgiving Day against the Lions, he would likely have to practice Wednesday in at least a limited capacity to have a realistic shot at playing Thursday. If Williams is not cleared to play, then Malik Heath and Bo Melton would be candidates for more snaps at wide receiver, and Melton would also be in line for return duties on kickoffs.