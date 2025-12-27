Williams (foot) has been downgraded to questionable for Saturday's game against the Ravens due to an illness.

Williams missed three games earlier in the season due to a foot injury but was cleared to play against the Bears in Week 16, but he's now battling through an illness that puts him in jeopardy of missing Saturday's game. Bo Melton (illness) and Emanuel Wilson would likely serve as the Packers' returners on kickoffs if Williams is unable to play.