Packers' Savion Williams: Estimated as limited Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (foot) was estimated as a limited participant for the Packers' walkthrough practice Tuesday.
Williams has missed Green Bay's last three contests due to a nagging foot issue, and his status for Week 16 is now up in the air as well. He'll get two more opportunities to manage a full practice before the Packers publish their last practice report of the week Thursday.
