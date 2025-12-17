default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Williams (foot) was estimated as a limited participant for the Packers' walkthrough practice Tuesday.

Williams has missed Green Bay's last three contests due to a nagging foot issue, and his status for Week 16 is now up in the air as well. He'll get two more opportunities to manage a full practice before the Packers publish their last practice report of the week Thursday.

More News