Williams (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Also estimated as limited participants Wednesday were Christian Watson (ankle) and Matthew Golden (shoulder), while Bo Melton was a deemed a non-participant. Thursday's on-field session should provide a better idea of the health of Green Bay's wideout corps ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions. In his regular-season debut in a Week 6 win over the Cowboys, Williams logged a 53 percent snap share while working behind Watson and Golden en route to catching all four of his targets for 32 yards and rushing twice for nine yards.