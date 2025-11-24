Williams (foot) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Green Bay didn't hold an actual practice Monday, but the rookie third-round pick would not have been able to log on-field reps to begin Week 13 prep. Williams has regularly missed practices while playing through a foot injury the last two games, so as long as he's able to log at least one limited session in advance of Thursday's divisional matchup against the Lions, he'll have a chance to take the field. If cleared to suit up Thanksgiving Day, Williams will handle a depth role on offense and contribute as a kick returner.