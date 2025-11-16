Packers' Savion Williams: Giving it a go Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
Williams (foot) is active for Sunday's Week 11 game against the Giants, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
Williams was limited in practice throughout the week due to a lingering foot injury. The rookie wideout will play through the issue for a second straight contest, though his already limited role on offense could be further reduced with fellow wideout Matthew Golden (shoulder) returning from a one-week absence.