The Packers selected Williams in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 87th overall.

Williams (6-foot-4, 222 pounds) is extremely athletic for his size, boasting a 4.48-second 40-yard dash and repeatedly demonstrating rare open-field running ability at TCU. The problem with Williams is that he might be limited to gadget usage and kick return work in the NFL, not unlike his frequent comparison, Cordarrelle Patterson. Williams struggled to draw targets despite competing against a handful of non-prospects at TCU the last three years, so while his athletic tools are tempting there's not much evidence that Williams will ever develop into a viable starter.