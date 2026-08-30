The Packers placed Williams (undisclosed) on injured reserve Sunday with a designation to return, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports.

Williams wasn't necessarily hampered by a health concern during training camp and the preseason, but an unknown injury will conspire to sideline him for at least the first four games of the campaign. Behind Green Bay's big three WRs Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden, the initial position group on the active roster also includes Skyy Moore, Bo Melton and undrafted rookie J. Michael Sturdivant. Williams' earliest possible time to make his season debut is Sunday, Oct. 11 versus the Bears.