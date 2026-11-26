Williams carried twice for 18 yards and caught one of three targets for three yards against the Rams in a Thanksgiving Eve loss Wednesday.

It was another rough performance for Green Bay's ground game, which gained just 55 yards on 14 carries. Williams got two totes, and the wide receiver ended up atop the team's rushing leaderboard with 18 yards, ahead of RBs Kaleb Johnson (13 yards on eight carries) and MarShawn Lloyd (10 yards on one carry). Williams has consistently seen minor work out of the backfield this season, logging at least one carry (but no more than three) in all but one of his six appearances. That gives a small boost to his fantasy outlook, but he's yet to reach 50 receiving yards in a game this season, so Williams is a very risky fantasy play. However, he'd probably get a boost in that regard if Christian Watson (concussion), who exited late in the first half Wednesday and didn't return, isn't able to suit up in Week 13 against the Saints on Sunday, Dec. 6.