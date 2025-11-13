Packers' Savion Williams: Limited again Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (foot) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
After holding the designation in Wednesday's walkthrough, Williams logged a limited practice Thursday as the rookie continues to deal with a foot injury. The wide receiver and backup kick returner played through the injury in Monday's loss to the Eagles, and will likely do the same thing for Sunday's game against the Giants unless he is able to avoid an injury tag by practicing in full Friday.