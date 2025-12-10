Packers' Savion Williams: Limited in practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (foot) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Williams missed the past two games, and he probably wouldn't get much playing time even if he were healthy now that the Packers have all of their veteran wideouts available.
