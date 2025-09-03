Williams (hamstring) was limited in practice Wednesday.

Williams suffered a concussion in the early stages of training camp but was able to return to practice within days of the injury. He then picked up a hamstring issue on Aug. 19 that has sidelined him in the interim. With his return to the field Wednesday, Williams is putting himself on a path to play Sunday against the Lions. Because fellow WRs Jayden Reed (foot, DNP) and Dontayvion Wicks (calf, LP) also are tending to health concerns at the moment, the Packers' receiving corps is in flux ahead of Week 1 action.