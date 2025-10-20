Williams played four snaps in Sunday's 27-23 victory over the Cardinals.

The third-round rookie is still filling only a bit role for Green Bay, and he has gotten only 11 total snaps on offense since the team's Week 5 bye. He could see a few more opportunities if Dontayvion Wicks (calf) misses any action, but he also figures to drop below Christian Watson (knee) on the depth chart when the latter returns in the next week or two.