Packers' Savion Williams: Limited Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (foot) was limited on Wednesday's estimated practice report.
After losing to the Eagles on Monday night, Green Bay held a walkthrough Wednesday. Williams went into that loss dealing with a foot injury but was cleared to play. However, the rookie wideout played just six offensive snaps, catching two pass for two yards.
