Williams was targeted once and caught one pass for 33 yards in Sunday's 27-20 victory over the Giants. He also returned one kick for 33 yards in the game.

Williams did not see a pass in his direction until the fourth quarter, but he made the most of his lone target, tallying the longest reception of his rookie season on a scoring drive that provided the Packers with the final margin of victory. Williams has been more involved in the box score than he was early in the campaign, but he logged only two snaps Sunday and six the week before, so his chances to produce remain limited.