Williams (foot) did not participate at practice Thursday.

Williams caught both of his targets for 12 yards and failed to gain a yard on his only carry while also losing a fumble in the team's 16-13 loss to the Panthers in Week 9. The wide receiver may have picked up a foot injury in the process, leaving his status for Week 10 uncertain. Williams will have two more chances to return to practice prior to Monday night's matchup with the Eagles.