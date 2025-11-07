Packers' Savion Williams: Misses practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (foot) did not participate at practice Thursday.
Williams caught both of his targets for 12 yards and failed to gain a yard on his only carry while also losing a fumble in the team's 16-13 loss to the Panthers in Week 9. The wide receiver may have picked up a foot injury in the process, leaving his status for Week 10 uncertain. Williams will have two more chances to return to practice prior to Monday night's matchup with the Eagles.
More News
-
Packers' Savion Williams: Claims first NFL touchdown•
-
Packers' Savion Williams: Limited to four snaps•
-
Packers' Savion Williams: Cleared to play Cincinnati•
-
Packers' Savion Williams: Remains limited Thursday•
-
Packers' Savion Williams: Nursing groin injury•
-
Packers' Savion Williams: Two carries in Week 2 win•