Williams (foot) finished the 2025 regular season with 10 catches (on 10 targets) for 78 yards and a touchdown and added 11 carries for 37 yards in 12 games.

The wide receiver did also record 717 yards as a kickoff returner. It should be noted that a foot injury forced Williams out for five of the Packers' last six regular-season games, as well as the team's playoff loss to the Bears. At the same time, the 2025 third-round pick's highest offensive snap count in a game prior to the injury was 19 in Week 9 against Carolina.