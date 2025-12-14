Williams (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Williams drew the questionable tag for Sunday's game after logging three consecutive limited practices, but he will end up being sidelined for a third straight game due to a foot injury. With the rookie third-rounder sidelined, Bo Melton and Emanuel Wilson will likely handle return duties. Williams will aim to return for the Packers' Week 16 tilt against the Bears on Saturday.