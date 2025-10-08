Williams was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a groin injury.

The Packers are coming off the Week 5 bye, so Williams may have picked up the injury during Green Bay's Week 4 tie against Dallas, when the rookie third-rounder logged three catches on as many targets for 22 yards along with 24 yards on one kickoff return. Williams' practice participation over the next two days will provide clarity on his chances of playing against the Bengals on Sunday.