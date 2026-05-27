Packers' Savion Williams: On field for OTAs

Williams (foot) is participating in OTAs on Wednesday, Weston Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Williams concluded the 2025 campaign on IR due to a foot injury which forced him to miss five of Green Bay's final six regular-season contests, but he now appears back to full health. The 2025 third-round pick secured all 10 of his targets for 78 yards and a score and logged 11 carries for 37 across 12 regular-season appearances as a rookie, in addition to 717 yards as a kickoff returner. Williams is positioned to spend the offseason competing for opportunities on offense in a wide receiver room that saw both Romeo Doubs (Patriots) and Dontayvion Wicks (Eagles) move on. He also faces competition from Skyy Moore for touches in the return game.