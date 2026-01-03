The Packers placed Williams (foot/illness) on injured reserve Saturday.

Williams was unable to practice for consecutive days in Week 18, and the wide receiver will officially need to miss at least four contests while he resides on IR. If the Packers can advance to the Super Bowl, Williams may be able to return for the game. The rookie third-rounder amassed 10 receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets while adding 11 rush attempts for 37 yards on the ground over 12 regular-season outings.