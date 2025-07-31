Williams is participating in practice Thursday after having departed early during Tuesday's session, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Williams spent a few days in the concussion protocol before returning to practice Sunday, and head coach Matt LaFleur said his early departure was "all part of the return to play protocol," per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. The Packers seem to simply be taking standard precautions with the rookie third-round pick's activity level, and there are currently no indications that his availability might be in jeopardy for the team's preseason opener against Indianapolis on Aug. 9. Williams has reportedly put together a strong start to training camp, but his path to consistent playing time as a rookie is nonetheless unclear, with Dontayvion Wicks (calf), Mecole Hardman and eventually possibly even Christian Watson (ACL) also competing for reps behind Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden and Romeo Doubs.