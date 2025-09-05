Williams (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

William was listed as a limited participant all week and is one of three Green Bay wideouts with a 'questionable' designation for Sunday. The rookie could get some snaps if he's active while Jayden Reed (calf) and Dontayvion Wicks (calf) are inactive, but Williams would still presumably be looking at a part-time role with minimal fantasy intrigue. A rookie third-round pick, Williams is noted for his work with the ball in his hands more so than his skill as a pass catcher.