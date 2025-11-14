Williams (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Wes Hodklewlcz of the Packers' official site reports.

Williams completed the week of practice with a third limited session, and the rookie could once again look to play through injury similar to his Week 10 game against the Eagles. The wide receiver caught a pair of targets for two receiving yards on six offensive snaps and added 57 kick return yards on three special teams snaps in last Sunday's loss. The 23-year-old will likely have similar usage if he is able to suit up for this Sunday's contest.