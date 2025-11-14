default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Williams (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Wes Hodklewlcz of the Packers' official site reports.

Williams completed the week of practice with a third limited session, and the rookie could once again look to play through injury similar to his Week 10 game against the Eagles. The wide receiver caught a pair of targets for two receiving yards on six offensive snaps and added 57 kick return yards on three special teams snaps in last Sunday's loss. The 23-year-old will likely have similar usage if he is able to suit up for this Sunday's contest.

More News