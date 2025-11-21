Williams (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Among the seven wide receivers listed on the Packers' Week 12 injury report, only Williams and Jayden Reed (foot/shoulder, IR) logged exactly one limited practice. Reed was ruled out Friday, and Williams may be the best bet to be inactive among the rest of the group after following a DNP/LP/DNP practice regimen this week. As for the rest of the receiving corps, Christian Watson (knee), Romeo Doubs (wrist) and Bo Melton (shoulder) don't carry designations, while Matthew Golden (shoulder/wrist) and Dontayvion Wicks (calf) are the other two WRs listed as questionable.