Williams (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Williams was limited all week in practice and has a chance to return Sunday from a two-game absence due to a foot injury. The rookie third-rounder hasn't seen much work on offense, but his return would give the Packers another return weapon on kickoffs. If Williams is not cleared to play, then Bo Melton and Emanuel Wilson would continue to handle the return duties on kickoffs.