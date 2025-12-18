Williams (foot) does not carry an injury designation for Saturday's matchup against Chicago, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Williams' foot injury had forced him to sit out each of Green Bay's last three games, but the rookie third-round pick is all clear for Saturday's key road divisional matchup. If either of Christian Watson (chest) or Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) is limited or unavailable versus Chicago, Williams could have an opportunity to handle an expanded depth role in his return.