Williams (foot/illness) participated in practice in a limited fashion Wednesday.

Williams missed last Saturday's loss to Baltimore due to a foot injury and an illness, but he seems to have a chance of returning to action Sunday in Minnesota. It's possible the illness was the primary cause of the rookie's absence against the Ravens, as he's been dealing with the foot issue for some time and was deemed full throughout last week before he was deemed questionable to play because of the illness. The Packers are slated to rest multiple starters this Sunday since they are locked into the No. 7 playoff seed in the NFC, so Williams could have a larger role on offense than usual if he's able to suit up.