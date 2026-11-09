Williams caught three of four targets for 25 yards and a touchdown while adding three rushes for 13 yards during Sunday's 45-27 win over the Patriots.

Williams was able to reel in multiple passes for the third time in four games since returning from injured reserve following an ankle injury. The wide receiver's biggest moment of the game came in the third quarter when he secured a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jordan Love by making an acrobatic catch. Williams has now reeled in 11 of 13 targets for 109 yards and a touchdown while turning eight carries into 44 yards over four contests this season.