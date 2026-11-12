Williams (groin) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Since Williams made his season debut in Week 6 against the Cowboys, his snap share has ranged from 48 to 60 percent over the last four games, and he's made his mark on offense in each one, gathering in 11 of 13 targets for 109 yards and one touchdown and taking eight carries for 44 yards. A groin issue has capped his reps so far this week, and Friday's injury report will determine if he has a designation ahead of Sunday's contest against the Vikings.