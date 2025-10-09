Packers' Savion Williams: Remains limited Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (groin) was a limited participant at practice Thursday.
Williams has now opened the week with back-to-back limited practices due to an apparent groin injury. The wide receiver will have one more shot Friday to log a full practice prior to Sunday's matchup with Cincinnati.
