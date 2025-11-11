Packers' Savion Williams: Set to face Philly
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (foot) is active for Monday's game against the Eagles, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
Williams was limited in practice throughout the week, but his two partial sessions Friday and Saturday will be enough for him to suit up. Williams is likely to contribute primarily as a kick returner, though he could earn a couple of targets.
