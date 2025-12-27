Williams (foot/illness) is inactive for Saturday's game versus the Ravens, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Williams was listed as full on all three Week 17 injury reports due to his lingering foot issue, but the Packers tagged him as questionable Friday due to an illness that now will force his fourth absence in the past five contests. His next chance to suit up is Week 18 at Minnesota, but at least for Week 17, Green Bay's receiving corps will be composed of Christian Watson (shoulder/illness), Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden, Dontayvion Wicks and Bo Melton (illness).