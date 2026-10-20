Williams caught all four of his targets for 32 yards and he rushed twice for nine yards during Sunday night's 23-13 win over Dallas.

Williams made his regular-season debut after missing the team's first five contests while on injured reserve with an ankle injury. The wide receiver finished fifth on the team in targets, but he ranked third at his position behind Matthew Golden (13) and Christian Watson (eight). With Jayden Reed (neck) done for the season and Skyy Moore (ankle) on injured reserve, Williams will have a chance to carve out a solid role for himself as the team's No. 3 WR moving forward in 2026.