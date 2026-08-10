Packers' Savion Williams: Stands out at Sunday's session

Williams, per head coach Matt LaFleur "had a good day" at Sunday's practice session, according to Weston Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site.

Williams saw added opportunities with both Jayden Reed (ankle) and Matthew Golden (toe) sitting out, and he capitalized by hauling in nearly every pass thrown his direction. Williams did not do a lot in his 2025 rookie season and remains both receivers already mentioned as well as Christian Watson in the pecking order, but he is the favorite to head into Week 1 with the fourth spot on the depth chart.