Packers' Savion Williams: Stays limited at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Thursday.
Since coming down with a hamstring injury Aug. 19, Williams was sidelined until returning to the field Wednesday with a cap on his reps. He maintained that activity level one day later, giving himself just one more chance to return to full Friday before the Packers potentially make a ruling on his availability for Week 1. If he's able to suit up Sunday against the Lions and Jayden Reed (foot) and/or Dontayvion Wicks (calf) are limited or sidelined, Williams would be in line for an elevated snap count behind the top healthy WR duo of Matthew Golden and Romeo Doubs.
More News
-
Packers' Savion Williams: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Savion Williams: Nursing hamstring injury•
-
Packers' Savion Williams: Practicing Thursday•
-
Packers' Savion Williams: Returns to practice•
-
Packers' Savion Williams: Dealing with concussion•
-
Packers' Savion Williams: Green Bay adds athletic wideout•