Williams (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Since coming down with a hamstring injury Aug. 19, Williams was sidelined until returning to the field Wednesday with a cap on his reps. He maintained that activity level one day later, giving himself just one more chance to return to full Friday before the Packers potentially make a ruling on his availability for Week 1. If he's able to suit up Sunday against the Lions and Jayden Reed (foot) and/or Dontayvion Wicks (calf) are limited or sidelined, Williams would be in line for an elevated snap count behind the top healthy WR duo of Matthew Golden and Romeo Doubs.