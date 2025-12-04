Packers' Savion Williams: Still not practicing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (foot) didn't practice Thursday.
Williams initially was listed with a foot injury in advance of a Week 10 matchup with the Eagles, and while he played through it for three games, he hasn't taken part in any drills since Nov. 21. He thus appears in danger of missing a second contest in a row Sunday against the Bears, something that the Packers may confirm when they post their final Week 14 practice report Friday.
