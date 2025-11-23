Packers' Savion Williams: Suiting up Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (foot) is listed as active Sunday against the Vikings, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
Williams was able to play through a foot injury the last two games, and even after sandwiching DNPs around a limited practice Thursday this week, such activity was enough for him to be available to the banged-up Packers receiving corps Week 12. With Matthew Golden (shoulder/wrist, inactive) sitting out Sunday, Christian Watson (knee), Romeo Doubs (wrist), Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and Williams are the top active WRs for QB Jordan Love. Williams has at least one catch in each of the last four games on his way to a cumulative 6-55-1 line on six targets during that span.
