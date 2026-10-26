Williams caught three passes on as many targets for 47 yards and turned two carries into four yards during the Packers' 20-17 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Quarterback Jordan Love spread the ball around Sunday to eight different receivers, and Williams was one of five pass catchers to record at least three receptions. Williams finished fourth on the team in receiving yards, with two of his catches going for 27 and 20 yards in the first and second quarters, respectively. The second-year pro is cemented as the Packers' WR3 behind Christian Watson and Matthew Golden, and tight end Tucker Kraft is also in the mix for looks from Love. The Packers will head back to Lambeau Field and practice on a short week for Thursday night's game against the Panthers, whose defense ranks sixth in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (195.7) and fifth in passing touchdowns allowed (seven).