Williams rushed twice for 24 yards and had a 30-yard kickoff return in Thursday's 27-18 win over the Commanders.

Williams got into the open field for a 16-yard gain on a direct snap in the fourth quarter and would have had even more yardage on the play had he not tripped on his own. The rookie third-round pick looks likely to be limited to gadget plays and special teams early on, as he has just one target through two games, though it's possible Williams' role as a wide receiver will expand in the absence of Jayden Reed (collarbone).