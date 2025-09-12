Packers' Savion Williams: Two carries in Week 2 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams rushed twice for 24 yards and had a 30-yard kickoff return in Thursday's 27-18 win over the Commanders.
Williams got into the open field for a 16-yard gain on a direct snap in the fourth quarter and would have had even more yardage on the play had he not tripped on his own. The rookie third-round pick looks likely to be limited to gadget plays and special teams early on, as he has just one target through two games, though it's possible Williams' role as a wide receiver will expand in the absence of Jayden Reed (collarbone).
More News
-
Packers' Savion Williams: Works as kick returner•
-
Packers' Savion Williams: Active Sunday•
-
Packers' Savion Williams: Questionable for potential debut•
-
Packers' Savion Williams: Stays limited at practice•
-
Packers' Savion Williams: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Savion Williams: Nursing hamstring injury•