Williams caught both of his targets for two yards in Monday's 10-7 loss to the Eagles.

Williams was minimally involved Monday, playing just six of the Packers' 68 offensive snaps in the contest. The rookie wideout has now recorded nine receptions on nine targets for 45 yards and a touchdown across nine games. With such limited usage, Williams remains far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 11 matchup against the Giants.