Williams caught two passes for 27 yards on two targets in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Vikings.

As he's been doing since making his season debut in Week 6, Williams operated as the Packers' third receiver against Minnesota. He logged 20 offensive snaps and ran 16 routes on 37 dropbacks. Williams has yet to hit 50 receiving yards in any of his five games this season and has no real fantasy appeal in 12-team fantasy leagues. He's well behind Matthew Golden, Christian Watson and Tucker Kraft in the order for touches and targets.