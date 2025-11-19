Williams (foot) did not practice Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Williams managed to play through his foot injury during Green Bay's win over the Giants in Week 11 and secure his only target for 33 yards, but it appears his availability is once again uncertain for Week 12. Meanwhile, fellow wideouts Romeo Doubs (wrist), Matthew Golden (wrist/shoulder), Christian Watson (knee) and Dontayvion Wicks (calf) were all limited in Wednesday's practice. Williams will have two more opportunities to upgrade his activity level at practice ahead of Sunday's home matchup against the Vikings.