Williams (foot/illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Williams missed the final two practices of Week 18 prep due to a foot injury and an illness. The rookie third-rounder will end up missing the last two games of the regular season and will aim to be available for the wild-card round of the playoffs. If the Packers end up resting or limiting top wide receivers during Sunday's regular-season finale, then fellow rookie Matthew Golden and Bo Melton would be in line for more opportunities on offense, though they'll be catching passes from Clayton Tune rather than Jordan Love.