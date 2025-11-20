Williams (foot) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Williams missed Wednesday's session, but it looks like he has a chance to play through his lingering foot injury again Week 12. If Williams manages to upgrade to a full practice Friday, he could even avoid an injury designation entirely for Sunday's game against the Vikings. The rookie third-round pick's status will be relatively important for the Packers, given that six of the team's wide receivers appear on Thursday's injury report as limited participants.