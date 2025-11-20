Packers' Savion Williams: Upgrades to limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (foot) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Williams missed Wednesday's session, but it looks like he has a chance to play through his lingering foot injury again Week 12. If Williams manages to upgrade to a full practice Friday, he could even avoid an injury designation entirely for Sunday's game against the Vikings. The rookie third-round pick's status will be relatively important for the Packers, given that six of the team's wide receivers appear on Thursday's injury report as limited participants.
More News
-
Packers' Savion Williams: Unable to practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Savion Williams: Makes key play in win•
-
Packers' Savion Williams: Giving it a go Sunday•
-
Packers' Savion Williams: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Packers' Savion Williams: Limited again Thursday•
-
Packers' Savion Williams: Limited Wednesday•