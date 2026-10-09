Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Williams opened the regular season on IR due to a high-ankle sprain that he suffered late in training camp. He was designated to return from IR on Wednesday and was a limited participant in practice all week, and while the second-year wideout is not yet quite ready to make his 2026 regular-season debut, his next chance to do so is Week 6 against the Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 18. Williams would be in line for WR3 duties behind Matthew Golden and Christian Watson in his return, given the fact that Jayden Reed (neck, IR) is out for the rest of 2026.